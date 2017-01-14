First meeting of the year for the Waller County Commissioners Court

The January 4 meeting of Waller County Commissioners Court was rather quiet. No one spoke during public comments. The Consent Agenda contained items for paying H-GAC dues, $995 for a morgue transport by Magnolia Funeral Home and a $100,000 payment for an invoice from LJA Engineering. Other CA items were approval of payroll, minutes and accounts ratification.

An award of contract was approved for the current Inmate Telephone System in the Waller County Jail. In the past WCSO made a commission off each phone call made by inmates other than the standard two calls for legal contact. According to Captain Brian Cantrell, it was decided to no longer make a commission off the inmates. Cantrell stated that the jail had received a commission of about $25,000 per years from inmate calls.

The Waller County Library made some line item adjustments to its budget.