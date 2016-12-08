Lt. Governor Patrick announces additional legislative priorities

Nov. 30 – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick followed- up on his release earlier this month of Top Twenty Legislative Priorities today with five additional pieces of legislation that will receive low bill numbers, indicating that he has also designated them as high-priorities. He issued the following statement with the announcement: “These 5 pieces of legislation, along with the 20 bills previously announced, will be my top priorities in the 2017 legislative session. These bills reflect the agenda that a majority of Texans elected me to push forward. They reflect our Texas values including life, liberty and a principled conservative government.