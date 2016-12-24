Another public nuisance building goes down

Long known as The Pink Building, the building at 1107 Waller Avenue was torn down December 14 by Brookshire Public Works. Considered a public nuisance for approximately twenty years due to its structural condition and possible unsavory misuse, the City of Brookshire has been working toward the removal of this building for several months.

A number of neighbors walked and rode by to see the successful clean-up of the block. Smiling brightly, one neighbor stated, “This it good!”