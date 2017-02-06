Bill Adams presents Fruit for the Home Landscape and Kitchen Garden to the Waller County Master Gardeners
Mon, 02/06/2017 - 7:02am News Staff
By Lillie Ruby
An Okie who planted himself in Texas, Bill Adams recently appeared in Hempstead as part of the Waller County Master Gardeners Speakers Series. After 31 years as an Extension Horticulturist, Bill knows a thing or two about growing.
