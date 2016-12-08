Jaelyn Green receives American Southwest Conference Honor

ABILENE, TX (11/29/2016)-- Jaelyn Green of Waller, Texas has received American Southwest Conference volleyball honors. Eight American Southwest Conference member institutions were recognized by the 13 conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committees as recipients of ASC-SAAC Team Sportsmanship awards for the fall 2016 sport seasons. McMurry University had two of its teams - women’s soccer and women’s volleyball - earn the ASC-SAAC accolades.