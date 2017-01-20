Mayor Scott discusses being a Community Helper with Royal ECC Kindergarten

Monday, January 9, 2017, ECC teachers Quiana Jackson and Emma Guevara invited Mayor Eric Scott to speak to kindergarteners about being a community helper. Mayor Scott explained that his interest in serving the community began at an early age with his parents. He told the students about the Brookshire Police Department, the Brookshire City Council, the City Secretary, and the Brookshire Volunteer Fire Department.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/