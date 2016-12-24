New school honors one of Texas’ Old Three Hundred
Sat, 12/24/2016 - 8:31am News Staff
Lamar CISD dedicated its two newest schools Dec. 2, honoring a member of the Old 300 and one of the area’s most generous benefactors.
Churchill Fulshear Jr. High School and Dean Leaman Junior High were both dedicated in the ceremony.
Fulshear principal Daniel Ward spoke about Churchill Fulshear’s pioneer spirit, noting his service in the Texas Revolution while still a teenager.
