Winners of the Youth Arts Contest announced

AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Arts in the Parks program has announced the winners of the Texas State Parks Youth Arts Contest, which ran from May 1 to Nov. 1. TPWD will showcase the winning art pieces in the 2017 calendar and on the Arts in the Parks webpage.

The contest is part of a larger national competition organized by the “Get to Know” organization, which encourages kids to get outside and create art. Youths were encouraged to share their outdoor experiences using art, writing, photography, video and music. Submissions were entered in both the state and national Get to Know Contests.

Texas judges chose winners from three age categories: 14-19, 10-13 and under 10.