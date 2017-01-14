Best behaved win train tickets for gifts
Sat, 01/14/2017 - 2:54pm News Staff
Royal ECC kicked off the New Year by recognizing children with great behavior in December. Children receive train tickets for great behavior and Ms. Hopkins drew these children’s names from the train Wednesday morning so these children could “shop from the box” in her office and receive a prize for a job well done.
