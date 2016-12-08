Grant Memorial Celebrates
Thu, 12/08/2016 - 12:36pm News Staff
Lillie Ruby
Founded by Elder James Madison Grant in 1916, Grant Memorial Church of God in Christ celebrated its 100th Anniversary November 27. Now led by Supt. Albert J. Jackson Pastor and his wife Elect Lady Sister Minnie Jackson, the church is located at 3726 Fourth St. in Brookshire. Area ministers joined in the celebration.
