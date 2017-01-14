Hornsby wins 2nd in Prose
Sat, 01/14/2017 - 2:58pm News Staff
Hornsby to compete in El Campo for the Royal Academic Team
Congratulations to Royal High School Junior Jessica Hornsby, left, for placing second in Prose Interpretation at the Columbia Speech Tournament on Saturday.
Jessica performed two pieces to win the award and she will compete again Saturday January 14th when the Academic team travels to El Campo.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/