Royal ISD ECC Christmas Program
Sat, 12/24/2016 - 8:36am News Staff
Lillie Ruby
Royal ECC Kindergarten presented “A Christmas Spectacular” to start the school holidays.
The Christmas program took place for their parents December 13. Students sang “Rudolph, the Red-nosed Reindeer”, “Jingle Bells”, “Silent Night” and Feliz Navidad.”
The students, who were dressed in holiday attire, were surprised with a visit by Santa.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/