Texas Privacy Act filed by Senator Kolkhorst

AUSTIN- In a bid to address the personal privacy concerns of many Texans, Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) today filed Senate Bill 6, known as the Texas Privacy Act. Long called for by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, the legislation seeks to put an end to a controversy that began in Washington D.C.

In May of 2016, the Federal Government issued an edict to all Texas schools, requiring them to provide students access to restrooms, showers, and dressing rooms based on "an individual's internal sense of gender." Alarming both parents and the public, the federal proposal to have boys and girls potentially showering and using the same restroom, has been largely ignored by the mainstream media.