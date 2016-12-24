Geraldine Condrey Leggett was the daughter of Oma Hester Snider and Charlie Pinkston. She was born January 29, 1921 in Tenaha, TX, a small town in Shelby County. She spent her high school years with her beloved Aunt Beulah and Elmer Stroud and graduated from Waskom High School in 1938 as salutatorian of her class. During her senior year, she met a young Methodist minister, Lee Roy Condrey at Waskom Methodist Church and was married later that year. The couple served in the Texas Conference for over 37 years. In each pastorate, Miss Geri made many lifelong friends and loved serving coffee and hot tea to enjoy the fellowship. Miss Geri tried to live as Jesus taught - to share whatever she was blessed with, and felt that her gift was serving others.

After Reverend Condrey’s death in 1975, Geri married Thomas E. Leggett from Dublin, Mississippi. After Thomas’ death, she came back to her beloved home in Brookshire, Texas.

Geri’s children were her pride and joy. A beloved son, Lee Roy, Jr., was born in 1949. While attending Texas A&M, Lee married his beautiful wife, Beverly Haltmar, and graduated in 1971. Lee became a very popular high school teacher and coach. Geri’s beautiful and loving daughter, Jayne, was born in 1955. Jayne also attended Texas A&M where she met and married the perfect son-in-law, Tommy Wayne Strickland. Jayne also became a very popular teacher to keep up the family tradition.

Four grandchildren were the love of Geri’s life: Shelley Strickland and spouse, Chrissy Wollard, DeeDee Strickland Stonestreet and husband, David Stonestreet, Clay Condrey and wife, Elizabeth, and Kyle Condrey and wife, Jessica. Three great grandchildren completed the joy in her life: Marilyn Stonestreet, daughter of DeeDee and David, Cash Condrey, son of Clay and Elizabeth, Easton Condrey, son of Kyle and Jessica.

Geri’s asked that the following advice be placed in her obituary: To all young people - Follow your heart and abide by the teachings of our Christ and Lord.

Geri will be buried in Navasota, TX alongside her beloved husband, Rev. Lee Roy Condrey.

Visitation was held Wednesday, December 7, 2016, from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, at the Pattison United Methodist Church. Funeral Service followed at 1:00 PM at the Pattison United Methodist Church with Reverend Michael Peschke and Reverend Benjamin Lohmer, Sr. co-officiating. Graveside Service was held at 3:30 PM at the Oakland Cemetery in Navasota, Texas. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Pattison United Methodist Church, PO Box 67, Pattison, TX 77466.