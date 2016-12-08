To The New Father
Thu, 12/08/2016 - 12:26pm News Staff
J.T. Murphy
Congratulations, you have made the very first step to becoming a good father. Almost any male can provide a seed to start the physical growth of a child; that is not being a father. The first step to becoming a good father is deciding to figure out how to do it. You have realized that being a good father, like any other success, requires thought, planning and time. We are not born knowing how to do everything. Typically we learn from watching others.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/