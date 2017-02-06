Separation of Families
Mon, 02/06/2017 - 6:58am News Staff
By J.T. Murphy
More than three thousand families were separated by the September 11 attacks on New York’s Twin Towers and the Pentagon. Forty-nine families were separated by the attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Fourteen families were separated by the attack in San Bernadino. They were all separated by death.
