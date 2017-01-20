Slow Learner

The City of Chicago has two monikers. It is called “The Windy City”. It is also called “The Murder Capitol” of the United States of America. Seven hundred sixty-two people were killed in Chicago in 2016. Although smaller in size, Chicago has had more murders, in 2016, than Los Angeles and New York City combined. News reports show that more than 4,300 people have been shot in Chicago, this year, almost a 50% increase over 2015. News reports that forty people were shot and twelve people killed in Chicago over the Christmas weekend. Christmas is to be a time of peace, a time for families and a time for celebration. So far, Chicago’s response is to blame the shootings on guns, even though Chicago has massive restrictions on private gun ownership. Chicago fails to acknowledge that the problem is violence, not guns, knives, or clubs that are used in violent attacks. Chicago has acknowledged that gangs produce most of the illegal shootings. It has been observed that the difference between a club and a gang is violence.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/