Texas Legislature convenes in 85th regular session

AUSTIN — Lawmakers gathered at the state Capitol in their respective houses on Jan. 10, opening day for the 85th regular session of the Texas Legislature. The 140-day session will conclude on May 29. After taking the oath of office and being sworn in, the Texas House of Representatives, on a vote of 150-0, unanimously reelected Rep. Joe Straus, RSan Antonio, to a fifth term as speaker of the House, tying a record for the most terms as speaker. Meanwhile, after being sworn in, the Texas Senate voted unanimously in favor of Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, as speaker pro tempore.

