The View From Here

Christmas is a time to concentrate on our blessings, not the evil in the world. For our families, we should rejoice for those family members who are still with us, and reminisce of those who are far away or who have passed on, and recognize that Heaven is a better place.

Christmas is a religious holiday above all. Commercialism has crept in and sometimes overshadows the real purpose of Christmas. But even out of the commercialism, we find one of the basic joys of the celebration; it is the joy of giving. It truly is better to give than receive. There is joy in making a gift. The smile that you see is always more valuable than the cost of the gift. Gift giving began in Bethlehem with the birth of Christ.

There is one irreplaceable gift. It is the gift of time. Taking the time to join other family members in the celebration is the greatest gift of all. Neither people nor time is replaceable. Once time has passed, it never returns. People are as individual as fingerprints. Although mankind has been relatively unchanged in thousands of years, each of us is unique. When you give of your time, you give the priceless, irreplaceable gift.