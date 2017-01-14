The View From Here

The Tom Landry coached Dallas Cowboys were very successful due to its selection of players. The team said that it did not choose the best running back or wide receiver. The team said that it chose the best athletes. The positions played by many professional players are different from the positions they played in high school and in college. New skills can be taught to good athletes. The same holds true for people in business. A person with good skills can be moved into many positions.

When hiring, in other businesses, references are checked. A good work history is the best predictor of a good and successful future. When looking for a job, no one wants to go to work for a business that appears to be failing or for a manager who has no record of success. The appointment of highly successful people is a good indicator that they will be highly successful in performing their future duties.

With that in mind, why is the national media attacking Donald Trump for appointing highly successful business people to important positions in his cabinet and other administration posts? Has the national media forgotten that success breeds success? Does the national media object to people who have records of success? The national media has not played fair with Donald Trump; ownership of the national media is concentrated in less then ten large conglomerates that are known for leftist leanings.