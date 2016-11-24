Jaelyn Green Participating in NCCAA Volleyball Regional

ABILENE, TX -- Jaelyn Green of Waller Texas is a member of the 2016 McMurry War Hawk volleyball team competing in the NCCAA Volleyball Regional.

The McMurry University volleyball team drew the No. 3-seed for the National Christian College Athletic Association, beginning Thursday through Saturday at Colorado Christian University. This marks the fifth-consecutive NCCAA post-season berth for the War Hawks (18-10).

The five-team regional will have the teams playing round-robin matches on Thursday and Friday. The top two teams - based on won-lost record in the tourney - will meet in Saturdays NCCAA Central Region championship match.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/