Maddie Johnson hustles for Junior High School Lady Falcons

Royal Middle School’s Maddie Johnson hustles to save the ball from going out of bounds during a recent home game. Royal Junior School basketball is in action on Thursday (Jan. 12, 2017) with the boys hosting Columbus and the girls playing at Columbus (both start at 4:30 p.m.). Royal High School basketball has a home District 25-4A doubleheader on Friday (Jan. 13) with the Lady Falcons hosting Stafford at 6 and the Royal boys entertaining Stafford at 7:30 p.m. Royal High School basketball continues district action at Needville on Tuesday.