Above, Science team places first at El Campo Academics Meet Andrea Govea- Biology Meet Champion, 2nd overall Cody Garcia- 3rd overall Tristan Cuevas- 5th overall Other members of the championship team- Yash Kalyani, Hector Tena, Ramsey Alfaro, Lesley Barbosa

