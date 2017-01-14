Royal Falcons HOT in the cold

Royal High School boys soccer opened the 2017 season by capturing the team championship at the Giddings Tournament on Jan. 5 and 7. Coach Jose Perez is pictured with the Giddings Tournament championship trophy, and so are his Falcons, along with their individual championship medals. Royal boys soccer defeated La Grange 7-0, Palacios 4-0, El Campo 2-0 and Bryan 2-0 for the tournament title and a perfect 4-0 start to the season (and four consecutive shutouts). Senior standout Eric Morales (13) scored an incredible nine goals in the four matches at the Giddings event including three against La Grange and all four goals against Palacios.