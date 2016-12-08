Royal takes Third Place while Waller takes Fourth in Falcons Basketball Tournament

The Royal Falcons won four out of five games to place third at the Royal Boys Basketball Tournament held Dec. 1-3, 2016 at Royal High School. The Falcons defeated Waller 56-51, Somerville 65-57, Houston Victory Prep II 65-45 and the Brenham JV 58-43, and fell to Victory Prep I 75-51, during tournament action.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/