Belva Cardiff of Katy donates office data management system to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office

Belva Fussell Cardiff of Katy appeared before Waller County Commissioners Court April 26 to make a donation through the Waller County Sheriff’s Office Foundation. Cardiff donated a data management program. Developed by Wise Information Technology specifically for the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, this system will provide secure cloud storage technology with limited remote access.

The management system will be used for inventory of equipment, property and other pertinent information for officers. The WCCC accepted the donation during the April 26 meeting. The donation is valued at $15,000.

