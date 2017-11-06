Bender appointed DA for 506th Judicial District

AUSTIN Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Andria Bender as District Attorney for the 506th Judicial District in Grimes County for a term set to expire December 31, 2018, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Andria Bender of Richards is an assistant district attorney for the Walker County Criminal District Attorneys Office, and she previously served as the First Assistant District Attorney of Grimes County for 15 years. She is a member of the Walker County Bar Association and the State Bar of Texas and its Criminal Justice Section.

