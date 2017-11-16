City of Waller Council Member Nancy Arnold elected to H-GAC Board of Directors

H-GAC-Representatives from General Law Cities in the Houston-Galveston Area Council region met on Thursday, November 9, to choose two members to represent their cities and two members to serve as alternates on the H-GAC Board of Directors.

City of Meadows Place Alderman Terry Henley was reelected to serve as a Board member, marking his twenty-fifth term representing General Law Cities. Alderman Henley is a past Chair of H-GAC’s Board of Directors.

