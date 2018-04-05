Democratic Party holds convention in Hempstead

Thu, 04/05/2018 - 7:53am News Staff

Hempstead – Waller County Democrats held their county convention for 2018 at the Hempstead ISD Elementary School in the county seat of Hempstead. The convention March 24th welcome was delivered by Mayor Michael Wolfe.

Waller County Democratic Chairwoman Rosa Patlan Harris feels great about the level of enthusiasm to run for office and said it made a big difference in the turnout. She sees a county-wide change in interest and expectations

 

