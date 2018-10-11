GLO announces approval of Regional Councils of Government methods of distribution for local recovery

AUSTIN - Today Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) has approved all nine methods of distribution (MODs) proposed by regional Councils of Governments' (COGs) for $276 million in Hurricane Harvey recovery funds for the buyout and acquisition program and $413 million for infrastructure program for cities and counties affected by Hurricane Harvey. COG boards are comprised of elected officials from the impacted communities.

