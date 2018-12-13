Governor Abbott appoints Norris Adj. Gen. of Texas

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Major General Tracy Norris the Adjutant General of Texas, effective January 1, 2019. The adjutant general is commander of the Soldiers and Airmen of the Texas Military Department, and reports directly to the Governor in matters pertaining to the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard and Texas State Guard. General Norris is the first female to be appointed Adjutant General of Texas.

“Major General Tracy Norris has a distinguished career and I am honored to appoint her Adjutant General of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “General Norris exemplifies the values of service and sacrifice, and her record is nothing short of impeccable. Under her leadership, the Texas Military Department will continue its strong legacy of service to the Lone Star State.”

Major General Tracy Norris of Austin is Deputy Adjutant General for Army, and previously served as the Assistant Deputy Adjutant General for Army, and as Director of Construction and Facilities Management for the Texas Military Department. She also served as commander of the 176th Engineer Brigade and as Chief of Staff of the 36th Infantry Division; responsible for oversight of command and control throughout nine southern provinces of Iraq in 2010.

