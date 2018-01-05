Governor Abbott Names Andrew Oldham General Counsel

AUSTIN Governor Greg Abbott today named Andrew Oldham as General Counsel to the Governor following the appointment of Jimmy Blacklock to the Texas Supreme Court. Oldham previously served as Deputy Solicitor General in the Texas Attorney General's office and most recently served as Deputy General Counsel in the Governor s office.

"Andy is a brilliant mind with a strong legal background, having served as Legal Counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice and as a law clerk to Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr. on the United States Supreme Court," said Governor Abbott. Not only does his background reflect his robust understanding of the Constitution and the rule of law, but Andy has proven himself as a dedicated public servant and a trusted legal advisor in the General Counsel s office. I want to thank Andy for his commitment to the State of Texas, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new role."

