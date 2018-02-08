Governor Abbott orders Texas Rangers investigation into troubling allegations at Karolyi Ranch

AUSTIN Governor Greg Abbott today requested that the Texas Rangers launch an investigation into the recent and shocking allegations of sexual assault of athletes at the Karolyi Ranch in Walker County.

Karolyi Ranch previously served as the National Training Center for U.S.A. Gymnastics. In the last few weeks and months, multiple athletes have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse while training at the facility.

