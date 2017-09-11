Governor Abbott sends letter to County Judges outlining aid eligibility

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas County Judges providing detailed information regarding aid eligibility to areas affected by Harvey. In the letter the Governor outlined in detail the types of assistance counties can receive because of his Presidential Disaster Declaration. Also in the letter the Governor expressed his commitment to helping these communities recover, and notified them that the representatives from the Governor’s Office will join the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the ground in these areas to help with the assistance request process.

