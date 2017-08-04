House, Senate have not yet engaged in back-and-forth on key bills

AUSTIN — Not a single bill had been agreed to by the state House and Senate as of July 28, exactly 10 days into the 30- day special session of the Texas Legislature.

Lawmakers have a tall order served up to them by Gov. Greg Abbott in the form of 20 must-resolve matters in the first called session of the 85th Texas Legislature. Something could be on Abbott’s desk in short order if top-priority “sunset” legislation to ensure the continuation of the Texas Medical Board and several other healthcarerelated state oversight boards gains approval by both chambers. The Senate’s version is SB 20 by Van Taylor, R-Plano; the House has produced two versions: HB 1 and HB 2, both by Larry Gonzales, R-Round Rock. There are enough differences in the bills to spark elongated floor debates, if lawmakers are so inclined.

Last week, both chambers moved beyond the as-yet unresolved sunset legislation. The House approved and forwarded two bills to the Senate: HB 7 by Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, legislation creating a tree planting credit to offset tree removal fees imposed by a municipality, and HB 13 by Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, creating reporting requirements for abortion providers about surgical complications.

