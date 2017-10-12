Lt. Governor Patrick reiterates support for funding adjustment for school districts impacted by Hurricane Harvey

AUSTIN - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick reiterated his support today for a proposal by Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath to adjust average daily attendance (ADA) funding for schools that were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

On September 12, the lieutenant governor met with nearly 45 superintendents from Region IV in Southeast Texas to discuss the impact of Hurricane Harvey on their districts.

