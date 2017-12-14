Official List of March Republican Primary Ballot Propositions

The State Republican Executive Committee approved placing eleven propositions on the March Republican Primary ballot at its quarterly meeting this Saturday. The propositions are non-binding, meaning they do not create laws. However, they are a proven, effective way to poll Republican voters on various issues and inform elected officials on where those voters stand.

Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey issued the following statement:

“The SREC deliberated and delivered eleven propositions to place on our Primary ballot. We look forward to hearing from our voters on these issues and to sharing the results with lawmakers. Whatever the results, we will continue working towards making our principles a reality.”

