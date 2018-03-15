Pattison cancels May election

The March 6 meeting of the Pattison City Council cancelled the May 5 General Election. No opposing candidates signed up for the election. To fulfill legal requirement for election, the May 1 meeting will be changed to May 8 to certify the cancelled election and to swear in the unopposed candidates into office. Action was also taken to cancel the May 15 meeting.

No action was taken to pay the American Paving Control as no invoice has been received.

Mayor Joe Garcia asked Council to approve an amendment to the budget. Garcia asked that the $10,000 allotted for the May election be placed in a special line item under capital expenditure/ assets to begin saving to build a city hall. Councilman Robert McCallum suggested using the money for drainage. Garcia replied that the current budget already allowed $25,000 for drainage.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/