Senator Kolkhorst appointed to State Water Infrastructure Bank

AUSTIN - Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) has been appointed to the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) Advisory Committee by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. The committee oversees the use of funds to provide financing for water infrastructure projects across the State of Texas. Projects are approved based on the recommendations of the seven-member advisory committee comprising the Texas Comptroller, three senators appointed by the Lieutenant Governor and three representatives appointed by the Speaker of House. As a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, Kolkhorst will serve as the financial appointee.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/