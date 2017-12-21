Senator Kolkhorst Oversees Senate Hearing on Sexual Harassment

AUSTIN - Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Administration held a public hearing at the state capitol on Thursday, December 14, 2017 to review the Texas Senate's current sexual harassment policy.

"The primary goal of today's hearing was to assess the Senate's current policy on sexual harassment," said Senator Kolkhorst. "Sexual harassment is wrong, and let me stress again that the Texas Senate does not tolerate any form of it."

