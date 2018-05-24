The Texas Municipal League recognizes 2018 TML Leadership Fellows
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
The Texas Municipal League’s Executive Director Bennett Sandlin recognized Mayor Dr. Eric Scott, CMO as a Leadership Fellow May 11 in Round Rock.
The award recipientselected, appointed, and other city officials from throughout Texas - voluntarily completed more than 30 hours of training, held over two months, to enhance their leadership skills.
