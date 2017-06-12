THE TEXAS STORY-Redbacks, the official currency of the Republic of Texas

From the DRT Library Collection

The Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) Library Collection contains approximately 38,000 books, maps, manuscripts and other historical items. This year it will be launched as the DRT Library Collection at Texas A&M University- San Antonio at San Antonio’s former Federal Reserve Building (126 E. Nueva St.). Each month we highlight an artifact from the Collection.

