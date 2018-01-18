WCMG January 2018 Business Meeting Report

Waller County Master Gardeners held their first meeting of the year, January 4th at the Waller County Extension Office with seventeen members and three visitors in attendance.

The meeting was called to order and presided over by President Suzanne Anderson. Minutes were read and accepted and Kathy Marrack presented a detailed treasurer report to start off the new year. Membership Chair, Nora Knowles, reported 34 active members and two leave of absences.

