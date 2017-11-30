11th Annual Waller County Ag Day

Stacie M. Villarreal, MS, County Extension Agent- Agriculture & Natural Resource │Waller County On behalf of the Waller County Extension Office we would like to extend our gratitude to everyone that contributed to our 11th Annual Ag Day. We want to thank Texas Farm Bureau- Waller County for sponsoring lunch, Waller Women’s Club for serving lunch, Odis Styers for donating bottled waters, Waller County Fair Association for the facilities, and every presenter who attended. You are all truly appreciated.

About 650 students from Waller ISD and Royal’s STEM Academy, 33 teachers, and 20 parents and volunteers attended. This was a great opportunity for the 4th grade students to learn about agriculture, horses, swine, poultry, crops, wildlife, gardening, bees, nutrition, water, and exercise. San Bernard Electric Cooperative even came out to teach the youth about electricity and safety. Thank you to our presenters for a fanatic job, the teachers and students enjoyed your work.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/