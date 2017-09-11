4-H Shooting sports received $5,400 from Friends of NRA

Hundreds turned out at this year’s Washington-Waller County Friends of NRA banquet, all for a good cause.

Part of the funds raised at this year’s banquet will go to the Waller County 4-H Sharp Shooters Club. Todd DePenning, chairman of the event, said money from last year’s event went to the 4-H shooting sports Club for equipment they needed for new discipline, they received $5,404.06.

