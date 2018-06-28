71st Annual Beaumont Field Day July 12

Beaumont - “Emerging Technologies for Texas Rice” is the theme for the 71st annual field day for Texas A&M AgriLife Research-Beaumont, 1509 Aggie Dr.

The event begins July 12 with field tours at 8 a.m., an indoor program at 10:45 a.m., a noon barbecue luncheon, an afternoon organic field tour at 1 p.m., and an organic rice workshop at 2 p.m.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/