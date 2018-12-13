Academic All State team members announced

Waller High School Athletes Awarded Academic All-State Waller ISD Communications The Texas High School Coaches Association released its Academic All-State teams with 11 Waller High School (WHS) athletes honored in football and volleyball. Congratulations to the following recipients:

Football First Team Academic All-State: Cade Bartlett and Diego Sanchez. Second Team All-State: Chandler Crawford, Mitchell Nickles, Cole Pulpan, and Johnathan Seiley.

Volleyball First Team Academic All-State: Allyson Anderson and Emma Tompkins. Second Team Academic All-State: Samantha Lopez, Jadan Matthews-Barnett, and Eboni Williams.

To be nominated for Academic All-State honors a student must be a senior athlete, student trainer, or manager in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, and have an overall average of 92 or above. When reviewing nominations, a selections committee considers students’ grades, class rank, and ACT/SAT scores.