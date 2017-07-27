American Bodhi Center invites American teens to meet students from China

The American Bodhi Center located at 29123 Mellman Road in Hempstead is extending an invitation to American teens who would like to meet and make friends with students from China. The center will be hosting a fun cultural experience that includes games, crafts, cooking and dancing. For more information contact: Pam Mellman 936-870-5699 or Cynthia or Kaili Manthei 935-870-7756

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/