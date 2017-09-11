Animal Supply Points seeking livestock-related donations

COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has established Animal Supply Points for livestock and other animals in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey and has set up a phone bank to take calls from those who would like to make a donation.

“These ASPs have been set up to shelter animals and for the storing and distribution of hay and feed and as a location from which to coordinate volunteer assistance,” said Dr. Andy Vestal, AgriLife Extension emergency management specialist, College Station.

