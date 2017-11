Monday, October 16, 2017, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. delivered 40 backpacks filled with food for students at Royal Early Childhood Center. It is a part of their One Million Backpacks drive and Family Strengthening program.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/